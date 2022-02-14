WATCH: State Snakes Waiting To Strike Chamisa

In October 2020, Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson, George Charamba mocked CCC leader Chamisa for leading a fractured MDC Alliance, and said he will soon be squeezed in by state infiltrarors.

At a time when an announced murder plot has resulted in the Human Rights Watch Director, Dewa Mavhinga dying under unexplained circumstances, this is 12 minutes, part of a 4 year investigation over Zim state agents who are waiting to hit CCC President Nelson Chamisa. It reveals a syndicate currently involved in fundraising for Chamisa under the guise of citizen support, while at the same time assembling to ambush Zimbabwe’s most popular politician’s organisation with a litany of false charges, ranging from sexual misconduct, to the worst which is terorrism. This way Chamisa will either be slowed down, or be stopped totally.

He said: ” Clearly both the young man and all those around him, all of them barely sharper than a mallet by way of intellect and analysis, thought silence in politics means nothing, however brooding and foreboding!

“And looking into the crystal ball? Well, Chamisa

“…set to bleed terminally, both from internal injuries & from external blows. After this analysis has settled, & all those who think can yell and bark angrily for him are done, I will come back on the external blows that await him, mortal blows at that. Good evening maComrades!”

