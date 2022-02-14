We Will Never Betray Dr Tsvangirai Legacy- President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens’ Coalition For Change leader President Nelson Chamisa has described the late founding President of the Movement for Democratic Change, Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai as a great mentor and visionary.

President Chamisa pledged to abide by Dr Tsvangirai’s great vision.

He accused the Zanu PF regime of attempting to capture President Tsvangirai’s legacy.

“A GIANT, A MENTOR, A FIGHTER, A DEMOCRAT, & A CONFIDANTE.This day you exited this life.

They are still trying those old tactics they used against you.

They will not succeed. The struggle is in safe hands. Sadly missed. Rest in Power Mudhara,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

Dr Tsvangirai