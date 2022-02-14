Zanu PF Aspiring MP Threatens Violence Against Chamisa, Investors

Share

By-Zanu PF aspiring MP for Binga North, Kudakwashe Munsaka, has allegedly threatened an International Anti-Poaching Foundation (IAPF) investor he accuses of funding the opposition party in the area.It is alleged that the Binga Rural District Council (RDC) intervened and begged the investor to stay.

“The Binga North aspiring MP threatened IAPF, which has a project in the Sinamsanga

community.

“The investor had threatened to leave the area resulting in the (Binga) RDC engaging them,” the source said.

Ward councillor Voice Munsaka confirmed the developments.

“Kudakwashe came to my ward where the investor was working and verbally attacked the workers there.

“The workers were questioned, including a recalled councillor Margret Valley, who works there. She is now an aspiring candidate for Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC),” Musanka said.

“Kudakwashe was accusing the investor of supporting the CCC candidate. The investor has a scholarship programme for schoolchildren.

“Last year, 125 students were selected in Binga, and this year the investor intended to award scholarships to at least 200 students.”

He said Kudakwashe claimed that the scholarship programme was benefiting children of members of the CCC party.

“The issue with the investor was resolved. But Kudakwashe went on to impound illegal fishing boats in the area,” he said.

Binga DCC Land Kabome said the issue being raised was petty.

“It was just a petty issue. Call me later,” Kabome said, but his number was no longer reachable.

Kudakwashe said: “I do not have much to say except that I did not threaten anyone. Valley is not an IAPF member, but a CCC activist.”

In 2019 Binga district development co-ordinator Lydia Banda-Ndethi was redeployed to Bulawayo following accusations that she has been working with non-governmental organisations and opposition councillors in the area without clearance.

Ndethi was then demoted for allegedly boycotting a function which was attended by Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga.

-Newsday