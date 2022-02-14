Zanu PF Hooligans Bash CCC Member In Wedza

Tinashe Sambiri|Unruly Zanu PF members heavily assaulted the Citizens’ Coalition For Change candidate for ward 13, Wedza District, James Makuzva at the weekend.

According to Citizens’ Coalition For Change, Makuzva was attacked while conducting a voter registration exercise at Makarara Business Centre.

“CCC candidate for Ward 13, Wedza District, JAMES MAKUZVA, was assaulted badly by 6 known Zanu PF thugs on Friday at Makarara Business Centre where he had gone to mobilize residents to register to vote. A report was made to @PoliceZimbabwe but no arrests have been effected.

WE DEMAND @ZECzim REFORM,” Citizens’ Coalition For Change said in a statement.

The party also challenged the Zanu PF regime to implement electoral reforms before the coming polls.

“In addition to the planned litigation, our Elections Department is currently seized with the task of writing to @ZECzim to highlight & demand explanations in respect of the numerous voters’ roll anomalies.”