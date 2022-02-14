ZESA Apologises For Power Outages

Share

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), a subsidiary of the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has apologised for power outages in and around Harare.

We present ZETDC’s statement:

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) would like to apologize to its valued customers in Harare Region for a power outage due to faults on the network.

Areas Affected: Part of Southerton Industry, Southerton Residential, Mbare National, Old and New Ardbennie, Houghton Park, Part of Prospect, Manyame Airbase, Kabrit Military Base, ETG, Koala Park, Hume Park, Mbizi Game Park, Davis Granite, Butler Farm, Darkwerts Farm, Airport, Logan Park and the surrounding areas.

Our teams are working round the clock to ensure full restoration of service.

The inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.

ZETDC also announced another outage in the Harare region that was due to a cable fault. Added the utility:

Areas Affected: Part of Acacia Avenue, Bramble Road, Lantana Street, Sugarbush Road, Weaver Way, Bahunia Avenue, Figtree Lane, Mukwa Drive and the surrounding areas.

Our teams are working round the clock to ensure full restoration of service.

The inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.

For more information contact Lis on:

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @ZetdcOfficial Facebook:@Zetdc

Official Website : www.zetdc.co.zw

WhatsApp:+263719219977 +263715519387 / +263715519389

Or Call Us on: 0242704040 / 08688003485