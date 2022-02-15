Biti Speaks On Monday Arrest

By- Citizens Coalition for Change vice president Tendai Biti said his arrest by the police Monday showed that Zimbabwe needed fundamental changes for the rule of law to be observed.

Biti was arrested in Greendale and taken to Law and Order Department at Harare Central Police Station before he was transferred to Rhodesville Police Station.

Posting on Twitter this Tuesday, Biti said:

They arrested us yesterday without charge or cause while on our campaign at Letombo Spar in Msasa. They took us to Law and Order Department at Harare Central Police Station.

They eventually released us without charge at Rhodesville Police Station. This was wanton abuse of our rights and the rule of law.

Yesterday’s events demonstrate why real and fundamental change is required in Zimbabwe.

A brand new consensus based on putting citizens first based on trust, justice equality and inclusiveness.

We are however grateful to Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) lawyers, Tino, Idi, the indefatigable Alec Muchadehama for help.

We express our indebtedness to countless citizens all over for their love and concern.

We express gratitude to [journalist Hopewell Chin’ono], [The NewsHawks], [Makomborero Haruzivishe] and many others.

They can bend us, kill us or detain us but there will be a change in Zimbabwe and soon. We shall never give up. Zikomo zikomo.

Biti was arrested while on a “meet and greet” campaign as he is the CCC candidate for Harare East constituency in the 26 March by-election.

His arrest comes after ZANU PF held a rally in Epworth on Saturday which was attended by thousands of people.

The MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora also staged a rally in Highfields also on Saturday with hundreds of people in attendance. In both instances, the ZRP did not make any arrests.