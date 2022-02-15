Chamisa Disowns Fired Mutare Mayor

By-The Nelson Chamisa’s Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has disowned Mutare Mayor Blessing Tandi, who MDC-T has recalled.

Mwonzora recalled Tandi on allegations that he was working with Chamisa.

But CCC Manicaland spokesperson David Panganayi said:

Tandi was no longer with us anymore as he was floating between Zanu PF and MDC-T.

We never propelled any propaganda since it was his right to join any party of his choice.

He exercised that right when the first batch of councillors was recalled.

We understand he was part of the list of recalls, but we never bothered to enquire about the reasons for a delay.

We strongly believed he had joined Zanu PF or MDC-T.

We are the Citizens Coalition for Change and everyone including Tandi is free to join us so that we can finish the job at hand.

MDC-T national spokesperson Witness Dube revealed that Tandi was recalled some time ago.

He said the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works delayed notifying the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) for unspecified reasons. Said, Dube:

Basically, the main reason for Tandi’s recall is incompetence. The party is tightening its grip on public officials particularly the mayors who are failing to lead in the level of excellence expected from our local authorities.