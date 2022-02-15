EXPOSED: Ngarivhume Catches Police Totally Red-Handed Taking Bribe Money From Kombis | VIDEO

Transform Zimbabwe leader, Jacob Ngarivhume has caught police officers red-handed, taking bribe money from motorists. The firebrand politician updates the public after filming the corruption at an undisclosed road location. Says Ngarivhume in brief:

Those two buses have been stopped and only the bus conductors come out, and what happens: that VID vehicle just stopped those 2 buses, the 2 police officer youre seeing and that VID officer, they have not even gone to the 2 buses, but it’s only the conductors that have come to the car, and now they are just paying you see they are just giving them money, there you can see they are just paying, that lady has paid and she is running to the bus, and the other guy has also paid and is running to his bus, it’s crazy, it’s crazy, it’s crazy. And look another bus is coming, you can see another bus coming and the kombi, you can see the other bus and the kombi , and you will see what will happen, it’s only the conductors who gets out of the bus rushes to the VID, pays, and the other 2 buses are going. Right, you see? So he comes out, he is smiling, there they go. The lther 2 buses have gone, and the other they just.. so it’s nothing than an operation to steal from citizens. Look at him that guy, as soon as he pays…