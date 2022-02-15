Mwonzora Rally Flops

Share

Shame as Star rally failed: Mwonzora and MDC T suffers worst humiliation at Zororo grounds, Harare

As Zanu PF bussed it’s supporters from as far as Masvingo to attend rally in Epworth, Harare

12 February 2022

Wezhira Munya

There are more than

300 000 registered voters in Harare. Yesterday Mwonzora’s star rally was attended by less than 2 000 people. Court judges, stolen political finances, Harvest House and recalls have failed to help Mwonzora to mobilize people to attend his rally. Pathetic.

MDC T under Mwonzora has finally died. Only a handful attended Mwonzora star rally.

The once might MDC under late President Tsvangirai and President Chamisa died under careless leadership of Mwonzora. The last rally by MDC Alliance in 2018, under President Chamisa had over 40 000 people in attendance. The venue turned into sea of red as president Chamisa and red army face Zanu PF during 2018 harmonised elections.

President Chamisa defeated Zanu PF but constitutional court declared Mnangagwa as the president of Zimbabwe.

Out of anger, in 2019, Zanu PF and Mwonzora hatched a plan to destroy MDC Alliance led by President Chamisa. Firstly, the courts declared that president Chamisa was not the

leader and grant leadership to Khupe. Then Mwonzora “stole” MDC T’s presidency at it’s extraordinary congress that was financed by Zanu PF.

Secondly, Mwonzora recalled MDC Alliance member of Parliament and councillors on allegations that they have joined a new party.

Thirdly, Mwonzora “stole” political funds from MDC Alliance through

Zanu PF ‘s assistance.

Fourthly, towards 2022 by elections, MDC T chairperson Komichi and Mwonzora declared that MDC T will contest elections as MDC Alliance.

This anger Khupe, who expelled Mwonzora from MDC T on the basis that Mwonzora has joined another political party. Khupe argued that, Mwonzora expelled members of Parliament and councillors because they joined MDC Alliance.

In addition, Khupe declared that, there are now two MDC Ts one under her and another one under Khupe.

Khupe’s supporters managed fill the hall where she had her presser to declare split of MDC T.

Yesterday, Mwonzora and MDC T became the laughing stock of the world after few people attended the “star rally” at Zororo ground in Harare.

On MDC T poor attendance, The Sunday Mail commented that, ” A small crowd attended the MDC T rally at Zororo Stadium in Highfields on Saturday afternoon”

Also, today, Standard News paper front page commented that, ” Mwonzora gets rude awakening as an estimated 300 people turned up for the rally, but a statement issued by the party claimed 5000 attended.”

In addition, Hon Temba Mliswa and Killer Zivhu posted messages laughing at MDC T and Mwonzora after poorly attended rally.

During the late President Tsvangirai and President Chamisa’s reign MDC Alliance rally attendance ranged from 15 000 to 40 000, commented on MDC T member.

But yesterday, Mwonzora metaphorically hearsed the once grant MDC party to the resting place (Zororo Grounds) where few mourners gathered to bid farewell and pay their last respects to MDC.

MDC T members under Mwonzora are disappointed and angry after yesterday’s flopped rally. On one MDC T leaked chat , MDC T member Hilda Sibanda is fuming with anger and some are blaming Mhetu for sabotaging the rally. Surely, MDC T under Mwonzora is burning.

One MDC T 2022 by election candidate said, “Honestly, l don’t have hope to win under MDC T. Mwonzora is unpopular. It will be a miracle to win one council seat in the entire Zimbabwe during this by elections. I regretted why l became a candidate.”

There are 143 council and members of Parliament seats to be contested on 26th March 2022.

MDC T under Mwonzora failed to field 33 candidates.

On the other hand, a new political party led by President Chamisa , Coalition Citizens for Change (CCC) has managed to field candidates in all 143 constituencies and councils.

President Chamisa will held a mega by election rally very soon. The CCC vice chairperson advocate Job Sikhala wrote, “We are launching our 2022 by election campaign with a mega star rally soon. Watch the space.”

President Chamisa’s new party is already giving headaches and sleepless nights to both MDC T (Alliance) and Zanu PF.

Yesterday, Zanu PF ‘s president Mnangagwa attacked president Chamisa and his party at Epworth in Harare where he launched by election campaign. Zanu PF bussed thousands of it’s supporters as far as Masvingo to boost its numbers.

On the other hand, Mwonzora attacked President Chamisa and CCC party describing them as “terrorists”. Surprisingly Zanu PF president Mnangagwa did not attack Mwonzora and Mwonzora reciprocated and did not attack Mnangagwa.

This has cemented the narrative that Mwonzora and Mnangagwa are buddies. Mwonzora and Mnangagwa held many meetings at State House.

26 March 2022, by elections will totally bury MDC T led by Mwonzora.