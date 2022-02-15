NGAADZOKE HAKE MSIKANA: Khupe Bouncing Back To Chamisa | GOOD or BAD?
Thokozani Khupe is set to bounce back to Nelson Chamisa it has emerged. The latest development comes at a time her spokesperson has announced her party is to join ‘another party ‘ in the endeavour to forge a new coalition that demands reforms. The only party viciously demanding electoral
and institutional reforms at present is Nelson Chamisa’s CCC formation.
Will CCC accept msikana, Khupe's imminent return?
— Simba Chikanza (@schikanza) February 15, 2022