Political Violence In Bulawayo, Several Hospitalised

By- Zanu PF said there were incidents of political violence involving their members in Bulawayo at the weekend.

The party’s spokesperson, Christopher Mutsvangwa, told journalists in Harare Monday that many people were hospitalised due to the violent clashes.

“We are appealing to the responsible political parties to desist from violence,” said Mutsvangwa

Mike Bimha, the party’s political commissar, said he received reports on incidents of violence in Njube, Bulawayo.

He said those who were attacked were ferried to hospital for treatment and the incident had been reported to police.

“It is surprising that after holding a successful rally in Epworth here in Harare, this morning (yesterday) we had our members attacked in Njube, Bulawayo.

“This morning (yesterday) we had campaign teams who were going around doing their business and we have had been informed that they were they attacked by members of the opposition.

“They were attacked by people throwing stones and others using catapults. We have several cases of injuries as a result of that,” said Cde Bimha.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi last night said he was yet to get a briefing on the incident.