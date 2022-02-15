Where Are We Going As Teachers?

Nurses expressed their grievances long back . They demanded a living wage only to be notified that they had been fired.

As student teachers we stand in solidarity with our mentors. Teachers are incapacitated and they can’t breathe.

If teaching is the mother of all professions this must be reflected in their salaries. We have reduced our teachers to beggars in society. A teacher in Chiredzi hired a donkey to carry his bag to his work station and this sums up the plight of teachers. The bar is on the flow.

Teachers are demotivated. How is a teacher who earns less than $200 usd expected to teach your child whilst he is not able to pay for her /his child’s fees. Teachers are human beings who deserve a living wage. They need to pay bills for their own families, wear presentable clothes and other necessities. Lets pay teachers and not threaten them.

Education is the key to success. This blanket suspension of teachers must condemned by all with the contempt it deserves. The unions are clear, they want restoration of their 2018 salaries.

Teachers used to be role models of society but now they are the poorest members of society and no one wants their child to be a teacher anymore.

As student teachers we are standing in support of the restoration of 2018 salaries and better working conditions.

The fight will not end until the teacher’s dignity is restored. We demand

Living salaries and wages Good working conditions Restoration of teachers dignity and pride

Zinasu is standing with all progressive movements supporting better living conditions and good working conditions for teachers

By

Johns (Concerned Educationist)