Angry Zimbabweans Dump Fantan Music Over Mnangagwa Rally

Tinashe Sambiri|They say a hungry man is an angry man…

Irate Zimbabweans have vowed to dump Arnold Kamudyariwa( DJ Fantan) music over his presence at Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s rally in Epworth, Harare.

Hundreds of suffering citizens view DJ Fantan’s presence at the Zanu PF event event as an endorsement of dictatorship.

There is no doubt that Mr Mnangagwa’s “new dispensation” is losing aplomb and popularity with each passing day.

Commenting on Fantan’s presence at Mr Mnangagwa’s rally, Farai Oscar Mpinga said:

“You dig ur own grave DJ Fantan all these pple who are now against you are your true fans bt e way you disappointed them z unexplainable.”

David Tembo said:

“That was the wrong move u ever made in ur life mark my words u will never be the Fanta u were before to us.”

Mudhara Dziva observed:

“Apa waiva busy kut pamberi neZanu uchishandiswa hauna kana mari yetenga hembe kwadzo wonopihwa mubhadharo wakapfeka short rejira redish towel d**vi remunhu.”

Owen Olla argued:

“Nxaaaa enda unoridza parally yeZANU. Pano hapana chembere dzamaionererwa nadzo kuEpworth. Wongoti dumbu rinenge bhagidhi rezviyo nxaaa.”

Patric Muchengi:

“Who are u telling now u can’t even fit a zanu pf t shirt zidumbu udza vechimurenga choir kuti kwaita riddim bhurugwa rinenge mukoko wenyuchi.”