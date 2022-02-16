Fantan Angers Fans After Attending Mnangagwa Rally

Zanu PF has defended Zim Dancehall record label, Chillspot Records, after it was criticised for their performance at the party’s weekend star rally in Epworth.

Chillspot Records producers Arnold Kamudyariwa better known as Fantan and Rodger Tafadzwa Kadzimwe, also known as Levels, led a team of artistes who entertained ZANU PF supporters at the rally.

Posting on Twitter, one Luckson Chinanga, expressed displeasure over the decision by Fantan and Levels to perform at the ZANU PF rally. He wrote:

When one decides to side with the oppressor, the oppressed are bound to react.

In the days of the liberation war, such people like Fantan who betrayed the struggle faced a painful death.

However, ZANU PF defended the Mbare-based music producers, saying people should leave them alone. The party said:

Any political party which fights Chillspot is bound to fail. Trying to separate Chillspot from youths is asking to separate dancehall and reggae from ghetto youths. People should allow artists to thrive.

Fantan was derided by some social media users on Twitter when he openly endorsed ZANU PF, going as far as thanking President Emmerson Mnangagwa for “the good roads he is building”.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services ministry permanent secretary, Nick Mangwana, was seemingly surprised by the level of intolerance displayed after Chillspot’s performance. He tweeted:

I have seen some scathing attacks against Fantan and others who attended some political function.

These astounding attacks betrayed serious intolerance issues among those who falsely claim to advocate for human rights and democracy.

Some of these are just self-serving cyber-bullies.

ZANU PF is reportedly giving cash to influential young celebrities like Fantan, Passion Java and DJ Towers to help support the party’s in the upcoming by-elections and 2023 general elections.