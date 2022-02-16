“Do Not Back Down”: Teachers Told

By T One- The fall of a dictatorship is reflected in threats and forced disappearances:

If you want to kill a nation, destroy the education system. True democracy is born out of an educated populace.

“A functioning, robust democracy requires a healthy, educated, participatory followership, and educated, morally grounded leadership” (Chinua Achebe). This has become a myth in Zimbabwe.

Teachers who are beacons of education are being tortured for asking for a living wage. The current government of Zimbabwe has become obsessed with threats to silence the hardworking teachers for asking for what rightfully belongs to them.

Teachers have been turned to beggars and destitutes. They are denied the opportunity to send their children to the boarding schools they teach, worse still medical care. This is worsened by an insensitive cabinet that is loaded with deadwood and praise singers who are always singing for their supper.

More, a public service commission which is toothless and an appendage of the oppressive regime. Following, two secretaries of propaganda who perceive all Zimbabweans to stupid foolish and act as if they are the only ones with a functional brain and they are the only two who went to university and read English.

So pathetic and naïve. It boggles the mind that you have public service office bearers who celebrate the suffering of fellow citizens and rejoice the destruction of a future generation. It is only in Zimbabwe where teachers have been reduced to nothing in Southern Africa, and stripped off their dignity.

On the 16th of February a litany of threats were listed and communicated to teachers through the public service commission which among them is eviction from state owned houses and firing from the service.

This reflects a government and a ministry of cruel and dangerous individuals who are only in office for personal gain not for the interest of the teachers and the children who are missing out on education.

You can force a donkey to the river but you cannot force it to drink. The evil doers can push teachers to the class but they will not force them to teach. The government is a bunch of ignorant individuals who have no morals and love for the citizens. What they know best is looting public resources and mortgaging the country to China.

These threats are a sign of victory for teachers who are representing all civil servants because previously the state propaganda machine was claiming all was well but this is now the damascene moment.

All swords have been drawn out. The dictatorship is panicking. Teachers are on the verge of victory, and a victory of all civil servants. The courts are kicking the empty threats away too. The struggle to eliminate apartheid brought by the looters and oppressors is seeing its last days.

Teachers in school accommodation should not be intimidated because it is part of the package of the job hence no one has the authority to evict you. And this is a divide and rule tactic to scare the teachers because they know rural teachers stay in school quarters compared to urban teachers who stay in their own houses or rented accommodation.

The apartheid regime in Zimbabwe must never dream of a victory because the system will remain collapsed because teachers are now fearless. They have donated their labour for too long, it is now time to determine their worthy.

This is the time to show a united front despite betrayal by Zimta and other unions that align with the apartheid regime. It is unfortunate that the evil regime has been assigning deadwood to lead the ministry.

They are brainless, old, selfish, cruel, uneducated and ignorant of the intricacies of the education sector. This is a reflection of an empty non committed leadership that places no value on the education of the working class children whose education is in public schools which they are busy destroying.

They care less because their children are scattered across private schools in the country and outside hence they do not care. More, the most reckless ministers and permanent secretaries are British citizens whose families do not even know the environment in Zimbabwe except reading in papers and watching on televisions.

They are only in Zimbabwe to loot United States dollars and sell minerals for personal gain. The most painful act is that of the one responsible for the finance ministry who sees accommodation in Zimbabwe not suitable for him and he stays in a five star hotel. This is a reflection of one who lacks a moral compass and whose agenda is comfort at the expense of the suffering teachers and citizens.

With such characters in our midst it is ideal for teachers to remain resolute until the battle is won. Social media is busy and the propagandists are already claiming victory as reflected in circulating whatssapp conversations for example a conversation between Waters and Time is right. These are conversations initiated to collapse the struggle and they have been initiated by the regime to confuse teachers.

Based on such teachers should counter such so that even those in the periphery are not cowed into submission. The main agenda of the regime is destroying the education system so that Zimbabwe become a dynasty.

They are aiming for their children to become the future oppressors of our children and grandchildren. This can only be stopped if all communities rally behind teachers for a better a better salary for it is through education that a child of a peasant can become a doctor or an engineer (Nelson Mandela).

Against this background, teachers must not back down neither should they succumb to the threats from the dictators. Teachers must never kiss certain frogs in this evil regime because teachers will forever remain relevant.

Whether they like it or not it is because of our dedicated teachers I am able to read and write and participate in global issues. This is a struggle for all citizens hence my call to support our teachers in whatever form necessary.

And to the teachers, despite all these media threats and confusing statements, it is not time to give up. In every struggle there are casualties. #

Forward ever. Tafadzwa please continue conscientising the teachers. Teachers need to breathe.

Teacher need to be capacitated.