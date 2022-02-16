Exposing ZEC Rigging

Share

Tinashe Sambiri|The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission( ZEC) is finding it difficult to rig elections in favour of Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF party.

Popular pressure group Team Pachedu has vowed to expose ZEC’s rigging tactics.

“We have taken note of ZEC’s statement.

Sadly, the statement does not explain anything, e.g., the mass movement of voters across wards and constituencies when addresses HAVE NOT changed.

We urge ZEC to provide statistical counterevidence and not these empty statements.

ZEC lied in its statement that there was no mass-movement of voters across wards.

This list shows that many Bubi Constituency Ward 22 residents have now been moved to totally different wards, yet their addresses have NOT CHANGED,” Team Pachedu argued.