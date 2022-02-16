Harare Businessman Guns For ‘Biased’ State Prosecutor Michael Reza

By A Correspondent| Harare businessman George Katsimberis has filed an application seeking for the recusal of prosecutor Michael Reza from presiding over his case citing bias against him.

Katsimberis is embroiled in a number of court battles with Pokugara Properties owner Kenneth Raydon Sharpe following a botched joint venture agreement for the construction of cluster houses at the corner of Teviotdale and Whitwell road in Borrowdale.

Through his lawyer Charles Warara, Katsimberis accused Reza of having misled the court and also taking sides in the matter.

“In making the application for recusal, it is emerging that the transcripts to this matter show disturbing conducts of Mr Reza towards this matter. Why is he seeking to mislead the court and has biased interest and is acting in a manner that is not acceptable.

“He is misleading the court on the nature of investigation, he knows intimate details about the on goings at City of Harare. Why is he taking sides as he is against the accused? Why is he defending Chawatama (a city of Harare official) and others, he has acquitted Chawatama whilst he wants my client convicted,” Warara charged.

Chawatama together with other City of Harare officials and Pokugara properties are facing perjury charges where Katsimberis is a State witness whilst at the same time he is a witness in Katsimberis’ case.

Warara said Reza’s situation is akin to conflict of interest and his actions should be above reproach. He further questioned why he was circumventing the dates that Katsimberis reported his cases before Pokugara made a counter report two months later.

Magistrate Letwin Rwodzi is expected to make a ruling on the application on February 22.