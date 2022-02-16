LEAKED WHATSAPP CHAT: Mwonzora Daughter Hacks Dad’s Account Disowns Own Surname

Below is a leaked WhatsApp chat which discusses how Douglas Mwonzora’s prolific daughter hacked her father’s Twitter account and immediately cut the Senator off from his own family on the microblogging website. The reason for the development was not known at the time of writing and reporters researching for clues.

Neither Mwonzora nor daughter were available for commenting at the time of writing.

FULL TEXT

[1/3, 15:25] Magaisa: Why Bertha does that, I don’t know why. When she accessed her dad Facebook account she unfollowed and everyone with a Mwonzora surname

[1/3, 15:26] Celine: She’s childish. Why her father allows that boggles the mind.

[1/3, 15:28] Celine: And today she shared that damaging video. She’s single handedly destroying his political career. Maybe they don’t want him involved in politics anymore..

[1/3, 15:32] Andy: My God, so it was Bertha

[1/3, 15:32] Andy: This is disgraceful

[1/3, 15:32] Andy: Does she do drugs cuz hazviitwe ne munhu ari mushe mushe

[1/3, 15:33] Celine: The brat is very disrespectful of her father ,his relatives and his political career.

[1/3, 15:36] Magaisa: Maybe that’s the plan.

[1/3, 15:39] Celine: I wonder if we going anywhere as a party. Looks like this thing is already dead. Hah zvinu zvacho.

[1/3, 15:42] Andy: If Bertha can hold her own father hostage, the rest of folks in the party will lose respect for him. The whole things playing out to be real life drama and entertainment on social media. We won’t be taken seriously if the president does not regain control and steer us in the right direction

[1/3, 15:47] Magaisa: Some have already noticed that hostage crisis and are buttlick and stroke her ego in the hope of also controlling DTM