Mnangagwa Reopens Borders

By Cabinet has resolved to reopen all the country’s borders after announcing that Zimbabwe had managed to successfully contain the fourth Covid-19 wave that was fuelled by the Omicron variant.

Following the first Cabinet briefing for 2022 held yesterday in Harare, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa said when Cabinet adjourned on December 14, the country was in the midst of the fourth wave with an average of 4 014 cases per day. Currently, new cases average less than 1 000.

As of Monday, the country’s cumulative Covid-19 cases stood at 231 337, with 223 603 recoveries and 5 374 deaths. The recovery rate was 96 percent, with 2 892 active cases having been recorded.

The Minister said the number of new Covid-19 cases decreased to 929 during the week under review, compared to 992 recorded the previous week.

“In view of the continued decline in new cases and deaths coupled with a declining testing positivity rate that is indicating that the community transmission has gone down, all ports of entry be: reopened but ensuring that all the recommended Covid-19 prevention measures are adhered to, and all persons entering Zimbabwe must have undergone a valid Covid-19 PCR test not more than 48 hours from the time of their departure for Zimbabwe, and fully vaccinated.

Those who have received a booster vaccine shot have an entry advantage,” she said.

-State media