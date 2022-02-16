#OperationDudula Threatens To Shut Down Police Station

By A Correspondent- Extremist xenophobic group #OperationDudula which is led by vigilante Soweto Commander Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini has vowed that it will shut down all South Africa police stations in June 16 this year.

The planned program of action coincides with the commemoration of the June 16 Soweto massacre of 1976.

Posting on Twitter, Dlamini said, 2022 June 16 we physically close all police stations in SA with chains & locks demanding the government to double the salaries of all law enforcement including SANDF – tired of BRIBABLE cops (sic).”

The outrage towards police officers comes a few days after the vigilante group clashed with police officers at Orange Grove in Johannesburg.

The groups claims to be fighting illegal immigrants who are allegedly committing crime, distributing drugs, and taking jobs and accommodations that should otherwise be given to South African nationals.

The program of action has received condemnation from the rival group #PutSouthAfricaFirst who are saying the extremist program will create unnecessary animosity between the citizens and the law enforcement agents.

EFFs Julius Malema has condemned the acts of the vigilante group as similar to those of international terrorist groups Al Shabab and Boko Haram.

On Saturday the group is set to besiege the notorious township of Hillbrow in a bid to reclaim it from foreigners.