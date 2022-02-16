Warriors Legend Shot Dead In SA

Former Warriors defender Charles Yohane has died. He was 48.

Yohane was shot dead in South Africa by armed carjackers. Details are still sketchy but a family member confirmed that they received news about Yohane’s death and were traveling to South Africa on Wednesday.

Yohane’s close friend and former Orlando Pirates defender Innocent Chikoya who also hails from Mbare has been communicating with the family in Zimbabwe.

Yohane played for Fire Batteries in Zimbabwe before moving to South Africa where he played for African Wanderers, AmaZulu, Bidvest Wits and AK FC. Yohane was part of the first group of Warriors to the Africa Cup of Nations in 2004.

He was also part of the second group of Warriors to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations in 2006. He was capped 23 times with the Warriors. May His Dear Soul Rest In Peace.