Woman Gives Birth In Court

By-A Harare woman gave birth to a bouncing baby girl at the Harare Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Patience Mubaiwa (39), went into labour, after testifying as a defence witness, in a matter in which her brother is an accused person.

The now mother of four was at court for the afternoon session, when she went into labour.

Tarisavi Machisa (27) who was also going about her business at court and regional court recorder, Miriam Chimedza, helped Mubaiwa deliver her baby as there were no health personnel to attend to the situation.

The baby was wrapped in a sweater and some papers, as they waited for medical assistance.

The mother and her new baby were later taken to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital, in an ambulance, for further medical checks by doctors.