Zanu PF Aspiring MP Hauled To Court For Theft

Share

By A Correspondent- Zanu-PF parliamentary candidate for Goromonzi West constituency Asan Kaunda (30) and his two co-accused appeared in court yesterday facing 35 counts of unlawful entry and theft of property worth $1,6 million.

Kaunda, who was being represented by Tatenda Ndhlovu is being charged together with Jeffrey Harurapwi (21) and Peace Musekiwa (20).

The State alleges that on August 21, 2020 at around 10pm, Harurapwi and Musekiwa connived to steal from a house in Ruwa.

Kaunda then reported the matter posing as a complainant after he and his accomplices broke into the house and stole several goods.

On December 1, 2021 and February 3, 2022, Kaunda and his accomplices stole from Joseph Danger’s house in Ruwa after using an unknown object to force open a door.

This was followed by several other housebreaking cases in January this year, where they got away with cellphones, cash, television sets, blankets and several other items.

They were later arrested, but escaped from lawful custody before their re-arrest in Mhondoro where they were found selling some of the stolen goods.

Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda yesterday remanded the matter to today for bail application.