Bulawayo Famous Barber Killed In A Horror Crash

By- Three people, including a Famous Bulawayo barber, died in an accident along 12th Avenue near Bulawayo Athletic Club early this week.

Njabulo Sithole (25) famously known as JB who was a famous barber in the city centre and Ralph Fikile Mguni (24) from Sauerstown, who graduated last year from the University of Zimbabwe together with an unidentified lady.

According to a close family friend, Sithole and another friend were travelling in his grey Golf 5 behind another friend who also happened to be driving the same type of car along 12th Avenue on their way from a local bar when the accident happened.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the two cars were travelling along 12th Avenue when the other car was hit, veered off the road and struck a tree.

One of the drivers hit the other vehicle on the fuel tank and rear right back wheel causing the driver to lose control of the motor vehicle, which veered off the road and hit a tree.

“Circumstances are that both parties were travelling along 12th Avenue Extension due west intending to turn left into Bulawayo Athletic Club.

Three people died on the spot whilst the other two passengers were ferried to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH),” said Insp Ncube

“The cause of the accident was due to excessive speeding under the circumstances by one of the drivers who hit the other vehicle hence a charge of culpable homicide has been preferred against him.”

He said human error was the main cause of accidents that have become rampant in the city.

“Speed and inattention have been found to be the most prevalent causes of fatal accidents we are receiving. Motorists are urged to apply themselves fully to save lives and avoid unnecessary accidents,” he said.

-State media