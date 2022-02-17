Chamisa Speaks On Welshman, Khupe Meeting

By- The newly formed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, Nelson Chamisa, said he was yet to be briefed on the meeting that occurred between his deputy Welshman Ncube and Thokozani Khupe.

Chamisa said this when he was responding to Am Chambili, one of his Twitter followers who had asked for clarification, attaching the picture in question, Chamisa said:

I’m yet to be briefed.

Khupe and Ncube shared an image after their engagement that was reportedly organised by former MDC-T organising secretary Abednico Bhebhe in Bulawayo.

The meeting was confirmed by Khupe spokesperson Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu who suggested that the meeting was on a possibility for Khupe to form a coalition with CCC.

More: NewZimbabwe