Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens’ Coalition For Change for Change( Namibia) has challenged the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission( ZEC) to desist from subverting the will of the people.

ZEC boss Priscilla Chigumba is accused of rigging elections in favour of Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF party.

Chigumba herself has conceded that ZEC is wholly controlled by the military.

The Citizens’ Coalition For Change has vowed to stretch ZEC to the limit in the relentless fight for reforms…

See statement below:

It’s now imperative for Citizens Coalition For Change (CCC) to demand comprehensive political and electoral reforms from ZEC: CCC Namibia echoes!

16 February 2022

Citizens Coalition For Change Namibia has the conviction that civil society, yellow democrats and human rights defenders must now pent up their political wrath charging towards Zec to deliver on the much anticipated comprehensive political and electoral reforms ahead of the historic poll in 2023. As an organic and visionary external assembly in the Yellow Revolution led by President Advocate Nelson Chamisa, we subscribe to the notion that change seekers in Zimbabwe and abroad should now challenge the Zanupf-controlled Zimbabwe Electoral Commission(ZEC) to implement reforms and cease to operate on a partisan basis.

Namibia district remembers that in 2018, the compromised Chairperson of ZEC Priscilla Chigumba confessed before parliament that at least 15% of their staff were former military officials.

This is incontrovertible evidence to state capture and weaponisation of ZEC to defend the unpopular Harare regime.

The deployment of former military personnel is a testament to their insatiable appetite to remote control the institution so that they could manipulate the will of the voters through unquestioned rigging. For free,fair and credible elections to be conducted, social democrats should advocate for the removal of all state functionaries in the purported independent body.

Moreover, in the past the military used to lurk in the shadows of politics but surprisingly, in the post-coup era the Zimbabwe Defence Forces are now openly involved in all aspects of politics with its former Army General Chiwenga Constantino appointed vice president after the coup. One automatic reason is that the army’s financial interests are directly centred on Zanupf’s political survival hence rigging will be inevitable. It is an open secret that the army had joined the Zanupf thieving racket as they are using their military prowess for the primitive accumulation of wealth, concealed and untaxed- interests in mining ,health, telecommunications and the media.

Furthermore, Citizens Coalition For Change Namibia maintains that independent media plays a pivotal and fundamental role in elections ,but Zimbabwe suffers from a Hitlerist censorship of press where state media displays pure bias in favour of the ruining party. We demand the independence of the media. Namibia district advocates for unbiased publicity especially during campaigns until results are out to the public domain. Zanupf should allow state media to cover all citizens in the so-called new dispensation.

Moreso, most judges are perceived as sympathetic to the satanic Zanupf ruining party’s interests because of its patronage network. We are quite aware of the fact that Malaba did not retire because he has another dirty task to defend Zanupf after stealing the voice of the people in 2023. Citizens Coalition For Change Namibia demands the independence of the courts. The judiciary should not take instructions from the Shake Shake Building. Same applies to the captured police and other state security agents. Law must not be weaponised or applied selectively. We advocate for equality before the law.

As the Yellow revolutionaries in Namibia, we absolutely challenge the deliberate change of polling stations between 2018 and 2022. It was unearthed that Zec has illegally transferred over 170 000 voters from their original constituencies and wards on the voter’s roll to be used for the March by-elections, a satanic endeavour to rig in favour of Zanupf as usual. This must be resisted with equal measure through massive peaceful protests as enshrined in the 2013 constitution. It’s high we demand transparency and accountability at Zec.

In a nutshell, we have seen high levels of human butchery,torture and forced disappearances of social democrats in Zimbabwe during and after elections. Our message to change seekers in the motherland is that revolutionary intellectuals should defend themselves against Zanupf Satanists and thugocrats. It is now time to show them they don’t have monopoly over violence. Let’s fight back if we are attacked by Zanupf militia. We are all bonafide citizens in Zimbabwe, we are equal before the law.

Citizens Coalition For Change Namibia

Rundu Branch Spokesperson

Robson Ruhanya