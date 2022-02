Infanticide Lands Plumtree Woman In Trouble

By ZRP| Police in Plumtree arrested Future Maphendu (35) in connection with a case of infanticide which occurred on 11 February at Phumuza Village.

The suspect gave birth to a baby girl and used a broken bottle to cut the umbilical cord which resulted in the death of the baby.

The suspect took the body and threw it in well approximately 40 metres deep.