Killer Zivhu Says He Has Returned To Zanu PF

By A Correspondent| Controversial former Zanu PF legislator Killer Zivhu has announced on Twitter that he is back in the ruling party and is now working to ensure victory for his party’s parliamentary candidate in Chivi South.

Zivhu was fired from Zanu PF and later recalled for calling for unity between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his nemesis Nelson Chamisa.

Following his dismissal, Zivhu said Zanu PF booted him out because he had an unwavering stance on corruption.

He added that the reason why was he was fired was because Zanu PF is protecting a corrupt and powerful member, whom he had reported to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

Now the motormouth politician has announced that he is back in Zanu PF.

“Ndadzokera ku Zanu PF full time guys , let me help vokwangu to win back the seat,” said Zivhu.

