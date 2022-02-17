Jail Guards Assault Harare Man

TWO Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services employees have appeared in court on allegations of severely assaulting a man who was trespassing their Chikurubi premises.

Michael Moses Nduna (32) and Florence Chihambakwe (27) were facing assault charges when they appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Munashe Chibanda.

They were freed on $15 000 bail coupled with stringent reporting conditions.

Allegations are that on October 5, 2021 the complainant was with his friend coming from his home going to Gletwin using a road which passes through Chikurubi Prison premises.

The court heard that as they approached the Prison Recreational Park, they came across the two accused persons who were on duty with some inmates.

It is the State’s case that the two, accused the man for trespassing into prison premises.

The court heard that Nduna allegedly instructed the complainant to lie on the ground and he complied.

It is alleged that Chihambakwe instructed Nduna to assault the complainant with a plastic pick handle.

It is the State’s case that Nduna assaulted the complainant several times on the feet using a plastic pick handle resulting in him sustaining injuries.

A police report was made at Highland Police Station leading to the duo’s arrest. The complainant was taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for treatment. -Herald