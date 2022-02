REPORT: Mwonzora Linked Councilor Collapses After Losing Mayoral Contest

Reports from Mutare City Council says the deputy Mayor Farai Bhiza collapsed after he lost to Simon Chabuka who is linked to the newly formed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

Bhiza who got five votes lost to Chabuka who got six.

Bhiza reportedly collapsed and had to be attended to by doctors, paramedics and nurses from the city health department.