WATCH LIVE: VP Chiwenga’s Nephew Violently Seizes UN Diplomat’s House

This is my story:

My name is Jane Karonga and this is my story on how my residential home has been violently seized by a VP Chiwenga relative, while I am out of the country.

Last year in June, I had agreed with my Sister, Elizabeth Rose Goremusandu to stay for 2 months at my house which is in Norton as she waits for her house in Darwendale to be completed.

When 2 months had passed, I asked her to leave my property. She refused, I asked our Uncle to intervene, she cursed him out.

In December, she started living in Darwendale, where she is building her house. After the New year, I asked my Aunt, my late Mom’s Sister and my Cousin brother to come over to try and intervene. Elizabeth refused to have the meeting. Thereafter, we removed my sister’s things and took them to Darwendale where she is building her house.

Before my Sister moved to Darwendale, I was referred to this Martin Chiwenga with the understanding that he can intervene and help with mediation. So when I briefed Martin on the issue, he offered to go and talk to my Sister. However, instead of Martin acting as a mediator, he connived with my Sister to stay at the house and plan on running me out of my own home.

I saw through their plan and after Elizabeth Goremusandu left. I evicted Martin Chiwenga via a court order.

Today, Gracious, my cousin sister was coming from Mutare, and she passed through the house to see if everything was ok. When she arrived there, she saw this other man who said his real name was Martin Chiwenga and he was not going to leave the house until he see me Jane Karonga.

I told Gracious to go and report to the police. Gracious and husband went to the police but they did not get any help from them.

Upon their return, the so called real Martin Chiwenga and 5 other men pounced on them at my gate. They brutally assaulted them at my own house like this. This happened on Saturday. See the pictures below…