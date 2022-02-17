Zanu PF Thugs Mob Chamisa Supporters

By- Unruly Zanu PF supporters severely assaulted the members of the Citizens’ Coalition For Change( CCC) in Harare on Wednesday.

The CCC members were accompanying party vice president Hon Tendai Biti during his campaign programme in Harare East.

They were assaulted with iron bars for wearing yellow regalia.

In a statement, Hon Biti’s aide, Emmanuel Zellers Gumbo said:

“In Harare East, Zanu Pf thugs led by one Ranga have just brutally tortured Citizens Coalition For Change members using iron bars for wearing yellow Advocate Nelson Chamisa branded t-shirts.

We’re currently at Mabvuku Police station.”