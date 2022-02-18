BREAKING: ZEC Suspends Officials Who Dished Out 2022 Voters Roll

By Farai D Hove | The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has suspended officials who dishes out the faulty 2022 voters roll, it has emerged.

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Lawyer, Obey Shaba, said officials who made the report disclosure have been sent home.

Said Shava:

“ZEC has suspended officials who provided a stakeholder with a 2022 voters roll which unearthed serious irregularities leading to allegations of rigging on social media.”

The solicitor went on to explain the reasons for the suspension, saying:

“ZEC says the officials did not follow procedure in handing out the voters roll.”

