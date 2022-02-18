FIFA Mourns Charles Yohane

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has sent a condolence message to the Zimbabwean football fratenity following the death of former Warriors left-back Charles Yohane.

Yohane was hijacked and shot dead in South Africa. He was 48.

“I would like to express my sincerest and heartfelt condolences on the tragic passing of former international player Charles Yohane. Words seem inadequate to express the sadness we feel for this

loss,” wrote Infantino to ZIFA.

“During his international career, Charles Yohane was capped more than 20 times by Zimbabwe, notably participating in the 2004 and 2006 editions of the Africa Cup of Nations. At club level, he will be remembered for his career at Bidvest Wits FC, in South Africa, where he played for nearly a decade.

“He also played at Fire Batteries FC and CAPS United FC in Zimbabwe, as well as in other South African clubs.

“Legend of Zimbabwean Football, leader, disciplined and dedicated player, his personality and his human qualities will not be forgotten and he will be truly missed.

“On behalf of the international football community, I wish to extend our deepest sympathy to the Zimbabwe Football Association, and to Charles’ family, friends and loved ones. Our thoughts are with all of you.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe