Police In Vapostori Violent Clashes

By- Violence erupted at the Mugodhi Apostolic Shrine headquarters in Wedza at the weekend as factions clashed over control of the church.

About 20 police officers from Wedza had to be called in to stop the violence involving the Washington Mugodhi followers against those following Aaron Munodawafa. Both parties claimed ownership of the church.

The factional wars started when Tadewu Mugodhi, who died of cancer last year, was on his death bed.

Tadewu anointed his son Washington reportedly against the church’s constitution which stipulated that a deputy bishop would replace him in the event that he vacated office.

During the late Mugodhi’s memorial service,Washington imposed himself on the position and continued to hold office to date

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachii confirmed the incident, adding that investigations were in progress.

According to the police, on February 11, Munodawafa led his followers to the popular gathering known as Synod, but was denied entry to the shrine by security details hired by Mugodhi.

Munodawafa then took his followers to Matsine Primary School near the shrine where they spent the night.

The following day, about 600 members of the faction then returned to the shrine and forced their way in, resulting in the confrontation.

Both parties filed police reports against each other.

More: NewsDay