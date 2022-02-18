Zanu PF Hooligans Bash Disabled CCC Member

Tinashe Sambiri|The crocodile never changes its habits…

The Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa’s new dispensation is even worse than the previous administration led by Robert Mugabe, political analysts have postulated.

Unruly Zanu PF supporters attacked Citizens’ Coalition For Change member DJ Vaneldo for no apparent reason in Harare on Thursday. DJ Vaneldo lives with disability.

Citizens’ Coalition For Change has strongly denounced Zanu PF barbarism.

“One of our disabled members popularly known as DJ Vaneldo has been attacked by Zanupf thugs at his home in Highfields.

The thugs have also beaten up his mother, father & people around the house. This continued violence against our members must be stopped. #ByelectionsViolence

Political violence is bad. Attacking persons with disabilities is despicable. The escalation of political violence by Zanu PF is SHAMEFUL!

According to the provincial organising secretary P. Madzore, the thugs went on to lock them inside the house,” Citizens Coalition For Change said in a statement.

Party spokesperson Advocate Fadzayi urged the police to arrest Zanu PF hooligans perpetrating violence against hapless citizens.

” Known Zanupf thugs continue to unleash violence against innocent citizens yet noone has been arrested to date.

We cannot allow the culture of violence to fester in our society. The perpetrators must be brought to book.”