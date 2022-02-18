ZEC Sweats Over Rigging Reports

By- The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has laboured to defend reports of the electoral body over tempering with the voters’ roll.

In a statement to the state media, ZEC said various social media messages attacking its credibility of the voters’ roll and accreditation processes were false.

The rebuttal of the allegations was issued by acting chief elections officer Mrs Jane Chigidji.

Mrs Chigidji said the allegations were baseless and meant to soil ZEC’s image and the country’s electoral processes.