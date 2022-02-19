Citizens Take Over …

Share

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens are now leading the struggle for freedom.

This was said by Citizens’ Coalition For Change vice chairperson Hon Job Sikhala.

Hon Sikhala has predicted a massive gathering at Zimbabwe Grounds on Sunday.

“This is your Rally. Chinhu ndechenyu. Taridzai nesvondo kuti ndechenyu.

Come in your hundreds of thousands!

Sunday is the day we must show the whole world where people in Zimbabwe belong.

Our destiny is going to be defined on Sunday. We must come in our hundreds of thousands and make a clear statement of intent.

See you on Sunday !!!

This is it !!!

Let’s flood Zimbabwe Grounds and paint it Yellow!!

Sunday is the day !!!”