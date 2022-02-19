Eric Knight Joins Chamisa

Share

By-Zanu PF has fired Former ZBC radio DJ Eric Knight for his allegiance to the Nelson Chamisa led-party Citizen Coalition for Change.

His expulsion from the ruling party comes after he posted pictures of himself whilst wearing a yellow suit on Facebook which he captioned:

Advocate General Eric Knight says…I stand in solidarity with Zimbabwe’s citizens.

This is the right direction!

It’s about citizens.

It’s about change.

It’s about the country.

The citizen is you.

Sunday 20 February 2023 I will be there at the Zimbabwe Grounds in Highfield.

But above all, Register To Vote.

Simuka Zimbabwe Simuka!

Phakama Zimbabwe Phakama!

God Bless Zimbabwe!

God Bless the Citizens!

God Bless Africa!

In a statement, ZANU PF said they respect Eric Knight’s democratic choice but he can not continue to be part of their party since he has shifted his allegiance to CCC. Read a letter from the ruling party:

17. February 20222

Dear Mr Eric Knight

NULLIFICATION OF MR ERIC KNIGHT ZANU PF UK DISTRICT MEMBERSHIP

Your attention is drawn to your Facebook post on 15. February 2022.

The Zanu PF Party UK District respect your democratic choice, shifting allegiance and loyalty to the CCC as enshrined under Sections 58(1)(2) and (67)(1)(2) of Zimbabwe Constitution 2013.

Please be advised that in accordance to Zanu PF Party’s Constitution Article 10, Section 80(5) any member who willingly joins and/ or support another political party has automatically expelled himself or herself from the party and ceases forthwith to be a bona fide member. As such your membership to Zanu PF UK District has ceased immediately by operation of law.

Yours Comradely,

Cde Lazarus Nyagumbo

Political Comrnissar Zanu PF UK District

Cc. National Political Commissar, Cde M Bimha.