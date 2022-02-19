Goodbye, It Was Just A Gameplan, Killer Zivhu Tells CCC Followers

Share

By A Correspondent| Following his admission back in Zanu PF, former Chivi South legislator Killer Zivhu has said his dining with opposition CCC supporters on social media was just a game plan.

Posting on Twitter, Zivhu said from now going into the 26 March by-elections, his focus will be on Zanu PF retaining the Chivi South seat while bidding farewell to CCC supporters.

“From today onwards I will post my projects only, to my fellow yellow friends it was just a game plan. Ndatsiurwa nevakuru vangu ve ZANU PF ndikateerera somwana, I will do my best kuti seat ridzokere ku Zanu PF, once Zanu pf Will die Zanu pf, goodbye yellow and sunflower,” said Zivhu.

Following his dismissal from Zanu PF, Zivhu has been dining with opposition supporters on social media, attacking his former party for mismanagement of the economy.