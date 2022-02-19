Imagine Your Children Being Badly Treated- President Chamisa Reprimands Mnangagwa Over Police Brutality

Share

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens’ Coalition For Change leader President Nelson Chamisa has challenged Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa to stop terrorizing innocent citizens.

President Chamisa has also condemned the beating and torture of Citizens’ Coalition For Change members by ZRP cops at Harare Central Police Station on Friday.

CCC members were arrested, tortured and brutally assaulted by overzealous police details in the capital.

President Chamisa described the harassment of CCC members as evil and barbaric.

“Mr ED this is criminal, cruel and unconstitutional.

Imagine you or your children being so badly treated!The use of violence against CITIZENS is vile,evil & barbaric. Nothing lasts forever.This breeds unwarranted resentment against our national institutions.

Stop this terrorism,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

He was responding to Hopewell Chin’ono’s tweet below:

Mr ED this is criminal, cruel and unconstitutional. Imagine you or your children being so badly treated!The use of violence against CITIZENS is vile,evil & barbaric. Nothing lasts forever.This breeds unwarranted resentment against our national institutions. Stop this terrorism! https://t.co/j0AfaDOIDj — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) February 18, 2022

Citizens Coalition For Change for Change has also denounced the persecution of its members by the Zanu PF regime.

“Our lawyers have confirmed that the total number of our #CCC members held at Harare Central Police Station is 13 – 12 men and 1 woman.

The lawyer confirms that they were tortured & assaulted heavily before the lawyers obtained access to them.

Charges remain unclear.

Update on Change Radio DJ Vaneldo!

Vaneldo who suffered gross human rights abuses & was brutally assaulted by Zanu PF Zondai Zuze & his team yesterday is receiving treatment at a special medical centre for victims of political violence in Harare.

Vaneldo walks with a crutch.”

Vehicle ferrying CCC members