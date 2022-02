Mnangagwa Says Zimbabwe Making Progress After Getting Selfie With Chamisa AgeMate, Macron

The following was ZANU PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s comment after getting a photograph with Presidents Emmanuel Macron, Ursula Von der Leyen and Charles Michel in Brussels:

“Every single day Zimbabwe continues to make progress in engaging the international community.

“It was a pleasure to be welcomed by Emmanuel Macron, Ursula Von der Leyen and Charles Michel in Brussels.”

Mnangagwa with Emmanuel Macron, Ursula Von der Leyen and Charles Michel in Brussels.