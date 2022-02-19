Teachers Resort To Extra Lessons: REPORT

Share

By A Correspondent- Some teachers who are reporting for duty in Manicaland’s public schools are reportedly charging US$1 per day for afternoon extra lessons that are being conducted in the classrooms.

Primary school teachers allegedly ask pupils to bring a dollar every day for afternoon in-class extra lessons when serious learning takes place.

In secondary schools, the teachers are reportedly providing extra lessons at home at an average weekly fee of US$2.50 per student in each subject.

The majority of teachers boycotted classes when schools opened for the 2022 second term on 7 February, demanding the restoration of their pre-October 2018 lessons when they were paid US$540 per month.

Speaking to The Manica Post, Acting Manicaland Provincial Education Director, Richard Gabaza said teachers’ attendance has improved across the province.

On the issue of extra lessons being conducted at schools, Gabaza said he was yet to receive formal reports. He said:

Generally, teacher attendance has greatly improved since the start of the week. We will continue monitoring the situation on the ground as we do not want the students to be disadvantaged.

We have not yet received reports of extra lessons being conducted by the teachers.

It is a cause for concern if indeed it is happening. We will get on the ground and investigate that.

It is unacceptable and once the culprits are caught, they will certainly face the music.

We strongly discourage overburdening our parents and guardians by making them pay extra money on top of what is charged by the school.