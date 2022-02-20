Bomb Explosion Injures Tsholotsho Minors

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a suspected bomb explosion that injured two minors in Tsholotsho on Friday.

Police said the two minors, aged 3 and 12, were playing in the bush at Magotsha line, Chief Ngqoya, Tsholotsho, when they picked up what they thought to be just metal and started playing with it before it exploded. ZRP said:

One of the victims sustained a laceration on the nose, left knee, thigh and groin area while the other sustained injuries on the stomach, nose, right hand, chin and thigh.

Investigations are underway to determine the nature and type of the explosive device.

In November last year, a Beitbridge man and his son died in a horrific explosion after the father tried to open a motor bomb he had picked up in the bush.

Realise Mpofu (26) of Mandate Village under Chief Matibe’s area and his son (7) were killed when the father used pliers and a hammer to open the bomb whose origins is not known.

An internal police document at the time indicated that Mpofu got his legs and palms blown off in the explosion.