Former Zanu PF Youth Leader To Attend CCC Star Rally In Highfields
20 February 2022
By A Correspondent| Former Zanu PF National youth commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu has announced that he will attend the Citizens Coalition for Change star rally at the Zimbabwe Grounds today.
Tsenengamu who wad booted out of the ruling party for exposing corruption together with Lewis Mathuthu, now leads his own Front for Economic Emancipation Zimbabwe abbreviated as FEEZ.
Our Green Revolution Chief Commandant Godfrey #Tsenengamu in solidarity with the Yellow Revolution tomorrow!@daddyhope @ProfJNMoyo @cdesetfree @nelsonchamisa pic.twitter.com/0TJXJCmfJr— FEEZ (@GreenFEEZ) February 19, 2022