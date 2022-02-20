Former Zanu PF Youth Leader To Attend CCC Star Rally In Highfields

Share

By A Correspondent| Former Zanu PF National youth commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu has announced that he will attend the Citizens Coalition for Change star rally at the Zimbabwe Grounds today.

Tsenengamu who wad booted out of the ruling party for exposing corruption together with Lewis Mathuthu, now leads his own Front for Economic Emancipation Zimbabwe abbreviated as FEEZ.