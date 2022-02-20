Human Rights Watchdog Condemns Persecution Of Teachers

Tinashe Sambiri|Zimbabwe Human Rights Monitors Platform has expressed concern at escalating political violence in Zimbabwe under Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration.

The so called new dispensation is terrorizing teachers and perceived government critics at will.

Mr Mnangagwa has at some point touted himself as a man who is “as soft as wool.”

Zimbabwe Human Rights Monitors Platform has condemned the persecution of teachers for protesting at poor living conditions.

The organization has also challenged government to respect teachers’ constitutional rights.