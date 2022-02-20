ZimEye
and even in Chitungwiza we will bring in 3 lorries, to take ZANU PF youths; But ensure you put on yellow colours – we will stage up some violence and make it appear like there is a fight between Douglas Mwonzora's youths, and Nelson Chamisa's.— ZimEye (@ZimEye) February 20, 2022
