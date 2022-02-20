Mwonzora Regrets Losing Khupe

By A Correspondent- MDC-T President Daglous Mwonzora has spoken out on the collapse of his party.

Mwonzora at the weekend told his supporters in Bulawayo that he regretted the split of the opposition movement.

MDC-T recently spilt after the party’s deputy, Thokozani Khupe, announced that she was now leading another faction. That was after Mwonzora had fired her for insubordination.

Mwonzora said he did not want the split.

“It’s never something that we wanted; we wanted a united party, but as the president, what could I have done? So, I am sorry that this had to happen.

But what consoled me is that Bulawayo province wrote a letter saying they were not in agreement with what had happened.

They said they didn’t want a split, as did all other provinces,” said Mwonzora.