“Mwonzora Rejoining Chamisa”

Share

Come back home @DMwonzora Julie tells the senator. This project belong to the people, you won't succeed Mwonzora, she adds

IS SHE TELLING THE TRUTH? pic.twitter.com/WupnAWsaHe — ZimEye (@ZimEye) February 20, 2022

Mwonzora how are you feeling after your efforts to block the roads?, Julie Askana says.

Come back home…Look at Tsenengamu who has returned, Julie adds.