Police Arrest 70 CCC Members In Masvingo
20 February 2022
Breaking News
Chamisa’s party a banned political party in Masvingo
Armed police arrests Chamisa’s supporters in Masvingo
19 February 2022
Wezhira Munya
Armed riot police with guns and police dogs arrested Mr Chitando, councillor Musekiwa, Mr Aleck Tabe and 76 members of Citizens for Coalition Change in Masvingo today.
Police were under the command of Mrs Chipfakasha
The Citizens Coalition for Change supporters were thrown into three trucks.
The Chamisa supporters were having party meeting in Masvingo urban ward 5 and others were having door to door campaigns in ward 7.
Advocate Martin Mureri is representing the accused.